4/20/2020: Cooler but nice start to the week, storms possible Tuesday

After a gorgeous and warm day to end the weekend, temperatures are trending cooler for Monday. At least it’s not snowing!

Low temperatures were relatively mild for most, only down into the low 40’s for the Capital District. Skies cleared a bit faster in the Adirondacks and the Mohawk River valley, and those areas saw 20’s and 30’s.

Despite the mild start and a ton of sun throughout the day, high temperatures won’t match the upper 60’s we saw on Sunday. A steady breeze out of the north will keep us in the low to mid 50’s in Albany.

In the hills surrounding the city, temps will be jut a bit cooler – in the low 50’s to upper 40’s.

Then it’s another chilly one overnight, with temperatures back down to around freezing in the Capital District and into the 20’s for the Berkshires, Greens, and Adirondacks.

Tuesday morning will feature a few breaks of sun, but rain will return by midday.

A few rumbles of thunder and pockets of gusty winds could accompany the wet weather. As this system pushed out in the mid to late afternoon, a quick burst of wet snow is possible in the hills and mountains.

We’ll turn cold on Wednesday, with lows in the 20’s, highs in the upper 40’s, and clear skies. Thursday will be warmer, with temperatures back into the 50’s. A few late evening showers or possible.

That will set up a rainy day on Friday with mild temps – 40’s to 50’s. Saturday looks clear and warmer, before showers return on Sunday.