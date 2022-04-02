Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We will start out with clouds this morning, but as high pressure moves in skies will become partly to mostly sunny. The winds will also begin to ease up as the afternoon progresses and temperatures will warm into the low 50s, pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Nice and sunny through the afternoon and into this upcoming evening will help to warm us into the low 50s, there will be a few that do remain in the mid to upper 40s.





Skies will tend to cloud up overnight tonight, especially after midnight. This is in advance of our next weather system that will bring rain and mountain snow showers for Sunday. This will also keep our temperatures on the cooler side of things with most only getting to the mid to upper 40s.

I think most will start out on Sunday dry, but the moisture will be moving in relatively quick and will likely be here by mid-morning into early afternoon on Sunday.

While I think most of the snow that does fall would be confined to areas 2,000 feet or higher, it is possible a few flakes could mix all the way down to the valley floor. Again, not expecting a lot of accumulation, but there could be up to an inch in the highest elevations. That would most likely be in the Adirondacks and southern Vermont where temperatures don’t rise much. However, elsewhere temperatures should rise enough to change everything back over to all rain.

Beautiful weather will be moving in behind this system, at least for a short time. High pressure will be building back in for Monday, this will bring a return to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Tuesday with plenty of sunshine we will make a run at 60 degrees, however, clouds will be on the increase late in the day and this will be in advance of a rather unsettled stretch of weather right through next weekend. This will bring rain showers and cooler temperatures during this period. Have a great Saturday! -Rob