Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – I hope you had a chance to enjoy the sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s because Sunday will not be the nicest way to end the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight, this is ahead of our next system that will be bringing rain and mountain snow showers during the day on Sunday.

Because the system will be tracking to our south and we will be getting an “injection” of colder air from the north I do not expect the temperatures to move much during the afternoon on Sunday. We will likely remain close to 10 degrees below normal with rain, and mountain snow showers, mainly at elevations above 1,000 feet and especially in the eastern Catskills. There is the chance snow could mix with rain in the valleys, however, it is not likely there will be much accumulation unless you are above 1,000 feet.

Those north and east of Albany will likely begin Sunday dry but cloudy. Those south and west will be in the snow showers and valley rain showers by daybreak Sunday.

This activity will continue to develop north and east as the morning progresses.

We are anticipating some minor snow accumulations from this storm. From 8 a.m., Sunday until about midnight we are not expecting any accumulation in the valley. However, those above 1,000 feet, especially in the Catskills will likely pick up a general 1-2″ of snow with localized amounts approaching 3″. The Berkshires and southern Vermont same thing, if you are over 1,000 feet expect a coating to an inch with isolated 2-3″ amounts. Southern Adirondacks, a little displaced from the storm itself will have the potential to pick up a coating to an inch of snow. Remember, don’t be caught off guard if you do see some snowflakes mixing in right in the valleys, but do not expect any accumulation in those areas.

Skies will turn partly sunny to start the new week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s, still slightly below normal, but with some sunshine, it will feel nice. Near 60 on Tuesday before our next stretch of unsettled weather moves back in. This will likely last several days, and while each day looks to feature a few showers from Wednesday through Saturday, the wettest of these days right now looks to be Thursday. Because we will be seeing clouds expect temperatures to also run slightly cooler with highs mainly in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Just beyond the 7-day forecast, things do look to improve nicely, especially if you enjoy the sunshine and nice spring-like warmth! Have a great night and stay warm Sunday! -Rob