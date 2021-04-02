4/2/2021: Quick cold snap, but much warmer days ahead

Be careful on the roads this morning! With temps in the teens and 20’s, any slush left from yesterday will have frozen solid. Black ice and slick spots are possible!

On top of the cold, there is a bit of wind. A tighter “pressure gradient” between high pressure over the Midwest and the departing storm system from yesterday is leading to the blustery conditions. “Feels like” temperatures were in the single digits and teens this morning with wind factored in!

We will warm up a bit as we go into the afternoon. Highs will peak in the upper 30’s. That’s still well below average for early April, but will feel at least a little more manageable as the wind dies down. Most of the day is mostly cloudy, though we might see peeks of sun after lunchtime.

It’s another unseasonably cold start on Saturday, with lows in the teens for most. We do expect calmer conditions, so wind chill won’t be as big of a factor.

Temperatures will rebound significantly in the afternoon, with lots of sunshine helping us reach the upper 40’s by the time it’s all said and done.

A weak system moving in from the Upper Midwest will bring clouds on Easter Sunday. There could be some very light snow or rain showers (depending on your elevation) early in the morning, but don’t expect them to really impact your day. Highs will still hit 50, despite the overcast skies.

Monday and Tuesday look nicer, with lots of sun and high temperatures inching further into the 50’s with each passing day. By Wednesday, even with more cloud cover, we’ll be up to the 60 degree mark!

The substantial rain chance appears to come on Thursday. With lows in the 40’s and highs in the upper 50’s, we won’t have to worry about wintry weather – just plain ol’ rain.



-Matt