4/19/2020: Spring is back! Mild temps with chance evening showers

After a very wintry start to the weekend, we’re straight back to spring for Sunday!

It’s a cool start across the Capital District, with overnight lows having dropped into the low 30’s to upper 20’s.

Mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day will help this numbers rise quickly. We’ll reach high temperatures right around 60 degrees in the early afternoon.

More clouds will work their way into the skies over the Capital District by the mid-afternoon hours. By 4 or 5, light rain showers will be pushing through the Adirondacks and Mohawk River Valley. We expect the wet weather to make it to Albany and surrounding towns by 7 or 8.

Overnight, clouds will linger in the Capital District, preventing temperatures from falling any further than 40 in Albany, and the upper 30’s in the surrounding towns. The Adirondacks will clear out sooner and get cooler as a result, with lows in the 20’s.

During the day Monday, expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 50’s. A light wind out of the north will keep us just a bit cooler than average.

Tuesday will start out cool and bring us afternoon and evening showers later on. Wednesday will be sunny, but cool and breezy with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 40’s.

Rain returns Thursday night and into much of the day Friday. We’ll clear out to start next weekend, with highs near 60.