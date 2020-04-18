4/18/2020: Winter’s not over yet! Up to a half foot of snow in hills, mountains

We may be a month into spring, but a classic elevation snowstorm is unfolding across the region!

Radar shows widespread snow, but it’s important to note that the radar measures hundreds of feet above the ground

As the snow falls into the river valley, where temperatures have hovered around 35 in Albany all morning, most melts and barely anything sticks. Meanwhile, in the Catskills, Taconics, and Berkshires, temperatures only a few degrees cooler are leading to steady, accumulating snow.

As of 8:00 AM, parts of Schoharie county had seen up to 5 inches of snow. The Berkshires have seen widespread totals around 3 inches.

The snow and wintry mix will linger through the late morning hours, gradually changing to rain in the valleys as it tapers off. This afternoon, a few leftover rain showers are possible, especially east of Albany.

By the late afternoon, skies will begin to clear up and we may pick up a few extra degrees, with high temperatures in the upper 40’s to near 50.

After a chilly but quiet evening, Sunday is shaping up to be much nicer. Most of the day will feature sunshine, with a chance for a few showers in the late afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will impress as well, 60 in Albany with mid to upper 50’s most everywhere else.

Monday looks nice as well with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50’s! Evening showers return for Tuesday.

Wednesday looks cool and breezy, with highs struggling to hit 50 across the area.