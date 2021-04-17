4/17/21: More Clouds and Scattered showers for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our weather will continue to be influenced by an upper level disturbance that is drifting south of Nova Scotia, as well as a weak disturbance that will be moving in from the west on Sunday. This will keep the clouds around for tonight and while we will see some sunshine Sunday, it is only looking like a few breaks and the day will average out mostly cloudy again.

We saw a few showers this afternoon, very isolated. We will keep the risk for a few showers late in the day on Sunday as well. We may start with some sunshine in the morning, especially from the Hudson Valley east.

The clouds will increase for these locations as the day progresses. Similar to today, most will remain dry but there is the risk for scattered showers, perhaps a bit more coverage than today, later in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Monday will feature much of the same with partly sunny skies and perhaps an isolated shower threat late in the day as upper level energy passes to our south.

High pressure will try to build in briefly for Tuesday and Wednesday which will increase the chances for sunshine along with milder temperatures, we should make it into the low to mid 60’s each day.

Another potent storm system looks to move through by midweek. Wednesday looks mostly dry, however, this system will move closer later in the afternoon and into the evening, this is when our rain chances will be on the increase. Some could even hear a few rumbles of thunder as the front moves through Wednesday evening. Behind this we turn MUCH cooler Thursday with highs in the 40’s and perhaps a few flakes flying. At this time it is not looking likely that there will be any accumulations. Temperatures slowly moderate towards next weekend with partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob