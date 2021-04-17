4/17/2021: Cool and cloudy for the weekend

The powerful storm system that brought heavy rain and snow to the region yesterday is moving out to sea. A weaker area of low pressure is meandering through the region in its wake, and will keep the clouds around for a few more days.

Highs will stay below average on account of the limited sunshine, with low 50’s in the Capital District for highs.

We’ll drop down into the 30’s across the region again by Sunday morning. In the hills and mountains of Western New England, where a lot of snow fell on Friday and temps could drop below freezing, where may be a few slick spots.

Both Sunday and Monday afternoons look partly sunny, with highs around 60 and an outside chance for a stray shower. Skies finally clear on Tuesday, and temperatures soar into the mid 60’s – a fantastic day!

Rain is back in the mix for Wednesday. A few showers could linger into Thursday for Earth Day. We expect to be dry for next Friday, with a bit of a breeze.