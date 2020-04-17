4/17/2020: Cool & cloudy, snow returns tonight!

Winter weather lovers, get excited! Everyone else… we’re sorry! An inch or two of snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, with higher totals in the hills and mountains.

This morning, some of us are seeing the snow a bit early! Lake effect snow showers have made it down the Mohawk River valley, and the flakes are making it as far as Albany and the Taconics. For most, these are nuisance flurries. If you’re along or north of the Thruway in places like Montgomery, Fulton, and Hamilton counties, however, you might wake up to a coating to inch or two of new snow.

The snow will end by mid-morning, and temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s this afternoon. Much of the day will feature partly cloudy skies, but we’ll turn overcast again by the late afternoon.

After sunset, our next system will push through the area. This will bring snow to the hills and mountains, while the river valleys will likely see rain initially. After midnight, most everyone should have seen a change to snow.

The snow will ease up by mid-morning on Saturday, and turn to on and off rain showers for much of the rest of the day.

By the time it’s all said and done, we expect a coating to two inches of snow for Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga, and the River Valleys. 2 to 4 inches will fall in Western Albany County, a good portion of the Catskills, the Taconics, and Bennington County. Highest totals will be in the neighborhood of 4 to 6 inches in the interior of the Catskills, much of the Berkshires, and some high spots in the the southern Green Mountains along the Bennington/Windham county line.

With light rain and temperatures near 50 Saturday afternoon, a lot of what is on the ground in the valleys will melt or turn slushy.

Sunday looks much warmer, with highs near 60 and sun in the morning and early afternoon. Showers are possible in the evening. Monday looks cool and partly sunny. Temperatures will be similar, in the mid-50’s on Tuesday afternoon, with another round of evening rain showers.

Wednesday looks cool and clear, with temperatures ranging from the low 30’s in the morning to afternoon highs just barely above 50 degrees. Showers return for Thursday.