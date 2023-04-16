Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another warm afternoon, along with a few isolated showers, some breaks of sunshine and even a touch of humidity. Things will be changing as we kick off the new work week with a period of rain and showers on Monday, with seasonably cool air to follow through the middle of the week.

Strong cold front will be moving into the region by Monday morning. This will bring a period of steady rain, even some downpours will be possible. Temperatures will be mild with temperatures starting the day in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Upper level feature will swing on through by Tuesday and this will bring us more clouds than sun, a bit of a breeze and scattered showers through the afternoon. This could even bring a few flakes for the higher terrain, mainly above 1,000 feet.

Monday will start wet, from west to east expect rain to move through the region.

We will then transition to some sunshine with scattered rain showers through Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures should warm through early afternoon before falling slightly into the evening. But we do expect highs to reach the low 60s for many.

We will turn mostly cloudy Monday night, we may see some sunshine early Tuesday morning, but clouds look to be quick to fill in into the afternoon.

Because of the upper level feature, a pocket of cold air aloft, we will expect the chance for pop-up showers through Tuesday afternoon. Along with a gusty wind, temperatures will hold in the 40s to mid 50s, but will likely feel a bit cooler with the breeze, what a change from last week!

We will stay seasonably cool for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s, but we should see some sunshine through the afternoon. It does look to remain a bit breezy through the afternoon. More clouds move in for Thursday, while we can’t rule out a shower, it looks like most will remain dry and temperatures should warm up a bit into the mid 60s. Clouds Friday with showers arriving late in the day and overnight, ahead of the showers we will get another warm up with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain looking likely Saturday with some sun for Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob