Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day with temperatures in the 80s! But a bit of a different setup, with a cold pool of air rotating overhead, we were able to develop a few pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly a lot of rain and lightning associated with these storms, but beneficial rain nonetheless. These storms will dissipate after sunset this evening and we will be left with a warm and slightly humid overnight tonight as clouds still around into Sunday morning.

While we will see a flow from the ocean on Sunday we do expect more in the way of clouds than sun, but I do think we will catch breaks of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures should hold in the low to mid 70s due to the increased clouds, but it will be slightly humid with dewpoint temperatures in the mid 50s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most will remain dry for Sunday.

We are awaiting the arrival of a cold front for Monday. This will bring changes to the overall pattern, which means we will likely enjoy a more seasonable pattern moving forward, but it may also turn a bit unsettled at times.

Futurecast shows the clouds for Sunday. Again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but for the most part expect dry conditions through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler because of the clouds, but we will still be running well above average with many in the low to mid 70s.

Better chances at more widespread rainfall moves in on Monday. This will be with the arrival of a cold front that will bring showers, perhaps a period of steadier rain Monday morning, even a rumble of thunder is possible.

Chances are that we will then see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day on Monday, but we may catch some breaks of sunshine once the front passes the region, this could allow temperatures to rise into the low to perhaps mid 60s. Much cooler air will be arriving Monday night into Tuesday behind a secondary boundary, highs on Tuesday likely don’t get out of the low to mid 50s for many.

Mid 50s with a few scattered showers for Tuesday, should see some improvements on Wednesday with highs still in the mid 50s with some sunshine. Chance of a shower again on Thursday with highs more seasonable in the low to mid 60s. We look to climb into the low 70s again for Friday with a few showers before another shot of seasonably cool air arrives next weekend with rain on Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob