4/13/2020: Gusty winds, thunderstorms on the way

Wet and very windy weather will last through much of the day on Monday, with temperatures much warmer than average for this time of year.

Overnight, temps only dropped into the 50’s across much of the Capital Region, with mid 40’s in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Widespread light rain will be on the map for much of the morning, with steadily increasing winds. A few pockets of more moderate, steady rain have tracked through the Adirondacks, Taconics, and southern Berkshires.

Late in the morning and into the early afternoon, a few breaks in the rain and cloud cover are possible. These would warm the air quickly, destabilize the atmosphere, and set the stage for heavier rain and even thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We expect a few of those storms to develop and track throughout the area from the mid-afternoon and into the early evening. The strongest of the storms are more likely to be southwest of Albany, where one or two could meet severe weather criteria.

Regardless of who see the heaviest rain or the most thunder & lightning, damaging winds will be possible for the entire News10 area. From the late morning and through the rest of the day, gusts could be in the neighborhood of 50-60 miles per hour.

Downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions are all possible. Wind advisories are in effect for the entire area, with High Wind Warnings in effect for the Berkshires.

Despite the wet and windy weather, temperatures will be very much on the warm side. Highs will be in the 60’s for just about everyone, with 70 degree readings possible in the Hudson River Valley south of Albany.

Winds will begin to die down overnight, and while we don’t expect dangerous or damaging gusts, at least breezy conditions will continue through the day on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and cooler temps, with highs in the low 50’s.

Things turn chilly from there on out, with lows at or just below freezing and highs struggling to hit 50 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We’ll warm slightly for the weekend, but have to deal with the chance for rain again.