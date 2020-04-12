4/12/2020: Turning cloudy for Easter, strong winds and storms for Monday

After a cool start with temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s, Easter Sunday will feature quickly warming temperatures and more cloud cover by the second half of the day.

We’ll be in the 40’s by the late morning, and ultimately in the low 60’s this afternoon in the Albany area.

Even in the hills and mountains surrounding the Capital District, high temperatures will peak comfortably in the 50’s.

Overnight, clouds will stick around. Coupled with a steady wind out of the south, it’ll prevent temperatures from dropping very much at all… we expect overnight lows only around 50 in the Capital District, much warmer than normal for this time of year.

That mild overnight period will give way to a stormy and very windy day Monday.

Right now, the storm system that will be affecting us is churning away over the Great Plains and the Southeast.

Throughout the day, it has the potential to bring dangerous, severe weather to a wide area across the Deep South. On the map below, areas shaded in orange and red have a relatively high chance to see large hail, gusty winds, and even tornadoes.

On Monday, those storms will track to the Northeast, bringing the chance for more dangerous weather along the east Coast from Florida all the way up into the Mid-Atlantic states.

In the Capital Region and Western New England, we expect to see showers from this system by sunrise on Monday, continuing on and off throughout the morning.

A few storms could move into the region from the west by the early afternoon hours. While we don’t expect severe weather like they will see in the deep south, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are possible.

Those gusts could top out anywhere from 50-60 miles per hour on Monday afternoon. That could lead to downed trees and power outages, and make for dangerous driving conditions.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued wind watches for the areas shaded in brown on the map below.

Despite the wet and windy weather, high temperatures will be very warm for mid-April: in the 60’s for most with highs of 70 degrees possible south of Albany.

The warm weather moves out for the rest of the week and, likely, much of the rest of April. Temps will warm into the low 50’s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies in the Capital District, but a few flurries north and west.

For the rest of the 7 Day Forecast, high temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with a chance for a few showers.