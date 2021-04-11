4/11/21: Cooler with Showers for Some on Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Bonus weather for the end of the weekend as the rain held off for much of the day and that allowed our temperatures for many of us to reach the upper 60’s and close to 70. High pressure to the north was supplying dry air and thus the delayed start on the rain this afternoon.

That will be in our rearview mirror by Monday afternoon as we will be watching a backdoor cold front move through and winds will be out of the northeast with scattered showers, especially south and west of Albany. At the same time an upper level feature will be sitting and spinning over the Great Lakes and will slowly drift south and east through the day on Tuesday.

Because this will be “parked” nearby we will keep the clouds and scattered showers for the next day. Waking up Monday most will be dry but a few scattered showers will be likely.

By Monday afternoon and evening another line of showers will develop, right now it looks likely that this will occur Albany south and west, with those north and east not seeing much.

This will tend to drift westward Monday night and things will begin to dry out as we approach Tuesday. We may even catch a few breaks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon the way things look right now which would help our temperatures reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 50’s.

There looks to be a very sharp cutoff on who will see rain and who wont. Those south and west of Albany appear to be the “winners” when it comes to the most rain by Tuesday evening with some approaching 1″ of rainfall while those, Albany north and east, may only get a few hundredths to a few tenths.

Mild again on Wednesday ahead of another disturbance that will bring rain showers Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday. Thursday looks to be cool and rainy, some of that rain may try to mix with a few flakes Thursday night into Friday morning in the mountains. Showers and cool temperatures continue on Friday.

A brief quiet day on Saturday with partly sunny skies likely before more scattered showers look likely to end next weekend, but temperatures should be close to normal, in the upper 50’s to near 60. Have a great week! -Rob