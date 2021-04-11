4/11/2021: April showers bring cooler temps this week

Umbrellas ready! A slow moving weather system works its way into the Capital Region today. Overcast skies will be in place by late morning, and rain will begin falling for most by early afternoon.

The steadiest activity will take the form of a band of showers that moves north over the course of the afternoon and early evening. After sunset, this will fall apart and scattered, unorganized, light rain showers will be around overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 40’s by Monday morning, with the rain helping us get cooler than we were on Sunday – but still well above average for this time of year. On and off showers will linger through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings. The clouds and unsettled weather will provide a reality check in terms of temperatures, with highs only in the low 50’s.

We’ll begin to dry out Wednesday evening. A weather system off the coast will keep some clouds around for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will recover and warm into the low 60’s on both afternoons. Sunshine is back with slightly warmer temperatures to kick off next Weekend.