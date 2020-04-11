4/11/2020: More sun, but staying cool and breezy

Get excited! After a few rainy and gloomy days, sunshine is back and here to stay for Saturday, at least.

It was a cool start across the region, with mid 30’s Albany and south, and 20’s in the Adirondacks.

Increasing sunshine will help us get into the 40’s for much of the day, with highs in the low 50’s in the Capital District. In the hilltowns and mountains, highs will struggle to hit 50.

We will keep the breezy weather around for another day, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. That won’t cause damage or impacts, but will certainly be noticeable.

Tonight, winds will die down. That, coupled with only partly cloudy skies, will help get us down into the low 30’s overnight.

After that chilly start, Easter Sunday will feature milder temperatures for much of the day. Highs will approach 60 in Albany and surrounding towns, but with increasing cloud cover as the day goes on. Late in the afternoon and into the evening, a few showers are possible, but most will stay dry until Monday.

That’s when a powerful weather system will push through the northeast. Expect periods of heavy rain, gusty conditions, and warm temperatures – a south wind will get us well into the 60’s. Depending on how quickly we clear out in the afternoon, 70 degree readings could be possible!

Cooler weather returns for Tuesday, with another breezy day in the forecast. Highs will peak in the low 50’s, and a few flurries are possible north of the Capital District.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all feature temperatures struggling to hit 50 in the afternoon – cooler than average for this time of year.

Indications are that the middle to end of April will continue the cool weather trend. Darker blues/purples on the above map indicate areas that are more likely to see cooler than average weather. Don’t pack up the jackets just yet!