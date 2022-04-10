Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Not the nicest way to end the weekend with clouds, isolated rain and snow showers, temperatures in the 30s and 40s with winds gusting close to 30mph. Better weather is on the way as we kick off the work week with plenty of sunshine for Monday with temperatures warming into the low 60s for many!

High pressure is moving in overnight tonight. This will allow skies to become partly to mostly clear, it will also bring an end to the gusty nature of the wind. This will allow temperatures to fall below seasonable levels into Monday morning with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

This wedge of dry air will stick around during the day on Monday with plenty of sunshine expected through much of the day. Clouds will start to drift in by the evening but we will remain dry until after dark Monday night. Expecting just a few scattered showers overnight Monday.

That system that will is bringing the clouds and a few showers will linger into Tuesday morning. That means expect showers to start the day.

This system will quickly be exiting by mid-morning Tuesday and sunshine will return, winds will turn a bit gusty and temperatures will climb well into the 60s by the afternoon.





We do turn mostly cloudy Wednesday as highs pressure drifts east and a warm front begins to move in from the southwest. We can’t rule out a passing shower or two, but most of the day right now looks dry. Temperatures Wednesday will likely be in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and it may feel a touch humid as dewpoints rise into the low 60s. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two during the morning into early afternoon, but there is a better chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Thursday should climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Behind the cold front, we do turn a touch cooler, back near 60 with clouds for Friday, showers return for the weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s and then back into the upper 50s for Easter with more widespread showers likely. Have a great week! -Rob