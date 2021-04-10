4/10/21: Cooler with Showers to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a way to start the weekend! Temperatures surged into the mid and even upper 70’s as some flirted with 80 degrees, it will be some time until we see temperatures like this again as a more unsettled pattern will be unfolding beginning on Sunday. Despite showers and clouds temperatures should still manage to make it into the upper 50’s and low 60’s Sunday afternoon.

A storm system to our west will be moving into the Great Lakes overnight tonight into Sunday. However, it will be slowing down and stalling out and that is why we will be dealing with unsettled weather during the first half of next week.

When you wake up on Sunday morning, most should be dry but there will be quite a bit of cloud cover to start the day, however, it will start on the mild side with temps in the low to mid 50’s.

Late morning and early afternoon is when we expect the first push of moisture to move through, this could be locally heavy as it moves through.

The rest of the day is looking likely that we will continue to see scattered rain showers that will likely linger into the overnight period into Monday morning.

The storm system stalls over the Great Lakes and will continue to bring in bands of showers through the first half of next week which will keep our temperatures on the MUCH cooler side with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s!

However, guidance continues to back off on just how much rain we will see. High pressure is still trying to play a part in this which looks to keep the heaviest of rain to our west with very light amounts to our east in western New England.

We will keep the threat for scattered showers through Wednesday then things start to improve through Thursday as highs will rise close to 60 again with partly sunny skies. It does look like we keep the dry weather through the start of next weekend with highs fairly seasonable in the low 60’s. Another shot at rain and a little unsettled weather returns late next weekend and into the following week. Have a great Sunday! -Rob