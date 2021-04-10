4/10/2021: One last warm & dry day… then rain returns!

Enjoy today’s warm and dry weather while it lasts… big changes are ahead starting tomorrow! High pressure that has kept us nice and sunny for the past week is beginning to slide off the coast. An area of low pressure approaching from the west will cause on and off clouds throughout the day.

Even so, temperatures will soar during the sunny breaks between the clouds, all the way into the mid to upper 70’s across the News10 region.

We’ll turn overcast for good this evening. While this means you likely won’t need the shades again any time soon, it will at least keep us very mild overnight. Lows will struggle to drop below the low 50’s, at a time of year when average afternoon highs are in the mid 50’s!

Clouds will give way to periods of steady rain late tomorrow morning and into the afternoon. This is actually very much needed for areas north of Albany that have been behind on rainfall these past few weeks and are entering abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.

Less sun means less warmth during the day. Even so, highs will still be able to reach the low 60’s on Sunday afternoon. We’ll stay cloudy, with the chance for lighter scattered shower activity on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 50’s.

By late week, a new storm system looks set to develop off of the coast of New England. While it will likely be a bit too far to bring us continued rain chances, we do expect it to stay close enough to keep us cloudy. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.