4/1/2021: Snow & slush to kick off April!

This is no April Fool’s joke… after a delightful run of warm days in late March, we’re snapping back to winter to kick off the fourth month of the year. Snow and rain is moving in from the west, and will spread across the News10 region by late-morning.

While it will be at or below freezing in the hills by the time the precipitation arrives, Albany and surrounding towns will be just a bit too warm for snow initially. By lunchtime, when it does get colder, the system will be starting to dissipate. That means we don’t expect much accumulation, perhaps a slushy coating to an inch for the Capital.

Totals will be higher elsewhere, with 1-2″ for the Mohawk Valley and the northern Berkshires. 2-3″ are possible in the Taconics, Green Mountains, eastern Catskills, and the foothills of the Adirondacks. The higher spots in the ‘Dacks and the Western Catskills will see 3-5″ with perhaps a few isolated locations getting a half foot.

Skies clear this evening, but temperatures will begin to fall rapidly overnight. Expect lows in the low 20’s for the Capital District. With blustery winds factored in, it will feel like the teens to single digits! Hope you didn’t pack up the heavy winter coat just yet…

Not to worry, temperatures begin to rebound by the weekend. Both days will feature highs near 50. Saturday looks sunny and dry. Easter Sunday will be cloudier, and a few isolated showers are possible in the morning.

The spring feel will be back in the air for next work week, with highs approaching the 60 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday!