4/1/2020: Cool start, but more sun and warmer temps on the way

Happy April, everyone! The month is off to a cool and cloudy start, but partly sunny skies are headed our way.

Most are waking up to the low 30’s, but the Adirondacks and North Country saw temperatures drop down into the mid 20’s.

We’ll stay in between major weather systems today, and we’ll stay dry throughout Wednesday. A coastal storm that’s brushing the coast of the Carolinas will stay offshore as it moves north, but will past just close enough to bring us wet weather for the end of the week…

Highs will peak in the low 50’s for the Capital District on Wednesday, a bit warmer than we were on Tuesday. A cloudy morning will give way to partly sunny skies that afternoon, with light winds out of the north.

In the Greens, Berkshires, Taconics, and Catskills, highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees. The Adirondacks will see highs closer to the mid 40’s.

Overnight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy. Albany and surrounding towns will drop to around freezing, which is a typical overnight low this time of year.

Outlying areas will get just a tad bit cooler, with 30 degrees in places like Pittsfield and Bennington, and upper 20’s up north.

After a cool start, temps will again rise to around 50 degrees. Later in the afternoon, skies will become overcast and showers associated will the edge of that coastal storm will move in from the east.

During the daylight hours, it’s more likely that Bennington and Berkshire counties see the wet weather. The rain will move into the Capital District later in the evening, lingering until Friday morning.

The rest of Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50’s. Saturday should be quiet with similar temps. Most of Sunday looks nice with highs in the upper 50’s. Cloud cover will increase later in the day.

That’s ahead for a chance for showers on Monday. Tuesday looks drier with highs near 60. Get out and enjoy the nice weather days… just do so safely and responsibly!