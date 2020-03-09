3/9/2020: Warm & Bright Monday!

What a weekend! It was so nice to have sunny & mild days and today is an even WARMER day with a nearly 30 degrees above average day. Seriously, we’re warming to near 70° with more sunshine this afternoon!

We’ll cloud up this evening with temperatures falling back to the 40s. It’ll be a nice evening while staying dry until Tuesday…

Some showers can push through the region tomorrow AM but most of the steadier & at times heavier rain will be tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Sunshine can be expected for most of Wednesday but we’ll cloud up late. Sunshine returns Thursday before Friday looks wet. The weekend will be a little more seasonable but still an overall great week ahead!