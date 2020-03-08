3/8/2020: Much warmer for Sunday and (especially) Monday!

It was a cold start to Sunday, with lows in the 20’s for most. Some in the Adirondacks and, even parts of Columbia County, dipped into the teens!

High pressure is in control across much of the East Coast, leading to mostly sunny skies and rapidly warming temps in the Capital Region…

By the time its all said and done, high temperatures will peak in the upper 50’s this afternoon in Albany. Even north of town, places like Johnstown and Glens Falls will still hit the low 50’s.

After a nice day, we’re expecting a mild night. Partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south will prevent us from falling below the upper 30’s in Albany. Even in the Adirondacks and North Country, we might have some difficulty dropping below freezing.

If you liked the warming trend on Sunday, you’ll love Monday! Despite a few more clouds by the afternoon hours, temperatures will soar well into the 60’s. An isolated 70 degree reading isn’t completely out of the question south of Albany!

Things begin to change on Tuesday, Mostly clouds skies will knock afternoon high temperatures back into the 50’s, before showers move in for the afternoon and evening.

Most of Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, with a change for a couple late night showers that linger into early Thursday morning. With temperatures dipping just below freezing in the Capital District, a bit of wintry mix is possible.

Thursday looks cooler with breaks of sun and highs in the 40’s.