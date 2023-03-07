Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We saw a little sunshine this morning, but clouds quickly moved in from the north and along with the clouds much cooler air moved in. Gusty winds 30-40 mph were commonplace across the Capital Region this afternoon and we anticipate gusts to continue into Wednesday, although, temperatures should be a touch milder.

We are stuck between two dueling weather features. One being a big upper level low off the Canadian Maritimes, and the other, a large area of high pressure in Central Canada. The high to the north and west is trying to move south and east, however, the upper level low is not moving and is not allowing any progression of that high. Because of this, we will remain unsettled and breezy for the next few days.

The next system we are watching is still swirling off the Pacific Northwest Coast. This energy will move east of the Rockies and develop a storm in the middle of the country on Thursday. Where it goes from there is the big question. Some guidance still wants to give us a direct hit which would bring some accumulating snow, while other guidance wants to give us a glancing blow with perhaps a few flurries Friday night and Saturday. Considering some of the more reliable models have trended to a less impactful hit in the northeast we will lean that way. However, things can trend closer again, so will need to monitor things as we approach the weekend.

More clouds for us on Wednesday. There is the chance for a stray snow shower or flurry, temperatures should be a touch warmer, but we will continue to see gusts up to 25 mph.

More clouds still on Thursday, temperatures on the seasonably cool side with highs in the upper 30s. There are indications at some drier air trying to work in on Thursday, so breaks of sun will be possible Thursday afternoon. Less wind is expected as well!

Drier air works in briefly for Friday as temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be a calm day before our pattern turns a bit more active into the weekend and early next week. Watching the potential storm for Saturday, but that isn’t the only one. Wintry mix looks likely on Monday with perhaps snow for the day on Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, more typical for the middle of February. Of course we will continue to fine tune all the details in the coming days for each specific storm, so check back as we get closer! Have a great night. -Rob