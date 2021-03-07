3/7/21: One more chilly day, then the Warmup begins!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a chilly day to end the weekend, but that sunshine sure felt nice! We will keep the sunshine for Monday and tack on a few degrees to the afternoon highs, still remaining several degrees below normal before the big warmup begins on Tuesday.

High pressure to our north kept us on the chilly side of things this afternoon, but it also brought a renewed push of dry air which provided us the bright sunny afternoon!

High pressure will build directly overhead tonight and through the first half of Monday, so that will provide a very chilly night tonight and another sunny day for Monday with temperatures slightly warmer too. A warm front will be approaching from the west late in the day on Monday so while we will see plenty of sunshine for much of the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase by the evening and into the overnight hours.

Behind that front we will see milder air begin to pour into the Capital Region by Tuesday afternoon! Before the warmth gets here there may be a few rain drops and perhaps a flake or two in the higher elevations Monday night.

Behind this feature skies will once again become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s to near 50 for Tuesday afternoon.

Another stunning day for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and with a southwest flow of wind our temperatures will easily be flirting with 60! Clouds move back in for Thursday, but Thursday may end up being the warmest of the days with highs surging past 60. The way it looks right now is that the rain showers will hold off until Thursday night into Friday morning. Beyond Friday we do turn much cooler by next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob