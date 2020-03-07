3/7/2020: Cold start, but otherwise incredible weekend

Get out and enjoy! The weekend looks sunny and spring-like!

This morning, there is a powerful storm off the coast of New England. While much of the region is missing out on impacts, Cape Cod is seeing some snow and getting battered by gusty winds.

Nantucket saw gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, with the Cape itself seeing gusts up to 50 mph. Locally, we are breezy in the Capital District, but it’s nothing like the Bay State this morning.

Our low temperatures dipped into the 20’s for most, with teens in the Adirondacks and North Country. Those breezy conditions will add a bit of bite to the chilly temps, but we’ll become calmer as the day goes on.

Highs will peak in the low 40’s for the Capital District, with upper 30’s north.

Overnight, we’ll have another chilly period with temps dropping to near 20 in Albany, and teens again to the north. Skies will stay mostly clear and winds will be light.

We will, however, spring forward and lose an hour of sleep overnight. While nobody likes this part of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be rewarded with a nice day for Sunday – highs in the 50’s, mostly sunny skies, and a sunset around 7pm. It’s the day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors!

Highs will be near 50 in places like Saratoga and Bennington, and in the upper 40’s for the North Country.

Monday looks even warmer – we’re thinking 60’s! – but there will be a few more clouds over the Capital District. Tuesday will feature a few afternoon and evening showers. The timing of this system will determine how warm we get: a later start to the rain would allow us to warm more earlier in the day. Based on current data, we’re thinking mid 50’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, with the possibility for a few late night showers. With temps dropping into the upper 20’s overnight, some spots could see wintry mix.