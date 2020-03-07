3/7/20: Sun & Clouds Sunday with temps in the 50’s!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A bright sun filled afternoon to kick off the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40’s across the Capital Region… We will add at least 10 degrees for Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

High pressure over Western Kentucky will continue to move east, this will eventually bring southerly winds to the Capital Region which will help push in milder air to end the weekend and ultimately to start next week.

A few clouds over Southern Ontario look to drift south during the overnight period, so while we look to start out clear, skies will become partly cloudy and this will linger into Sunday morning before we see an increase in sunshine Sunday afternoon.

A quiet few days ahead as high pressure remains in control with temperatures getting ever so warmer each day, however, our next system is beginning to take shape out west and this looks to move through by Tuesday afternoon and evening with showers and slightly cooler temperatures behind it.

But before that makes it into the northeast we will see a real push of some mild air, temperatures for Monday look to surge well into the 60’s through the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds.

Even on Tuesday, although we will lose the sunshine, temperatures look to still make a run close to 60 before the cold front pushes through by Tuesday evening and overnight with a few rain showers.

Slightly cooler for Wednesday back into the 40’s and low 50’s, a weak boundary will pass us Wednesday night with perhaps a quick rain or snow shower which will bring slightly cooler air for Thursday, mainly the low to mid 40’s. Warmer again for Friday ahead of a more robust system that looks to bring rain by Friday afternoon and evening before cooling us off back to near average by next weekend. Enjoy your Sunday! -Rob