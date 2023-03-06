Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today! Sunshine for most of the afternoon with a brief period of a few clouds, it did turn a bit breezy for many, but temperatures warmed into the low to even mid 40s for many. Clouds from the west will continue to stream into the area overnight which will bring partly cloudy skies for many into Tuesday morning.

Quick hitting clipper system will pass safely to our south overnight, this will bring an area of snow from far Western New York to New York City. Only expecting a few flurries for some south of Albany at best. However, as this system moves by, our winds will turn north and temperatures will turn chilly with many in the teens and low 20s to start Tuesday morning.

We then turn seasonably chilly for the rest of the week with breezy conditions through Thursday. We can’t rule out stray flurries each day either as we will be under the influence of an upper level low just off the northeast coast. We will be watching a storm through the middle of the week, currently, the energy for that system is off the Pacific Northwest coast. Details at this time are very limited, however, it does appear likely we will see rain and or snow showers through the start of the weekend. We will continue to fine tune this as we approach the weekend.

Futurecast shows perhaps a few breaks of sunshine to start the day on Tuesday. Aside from a few flurries to the south, most will start dry and cool.

Clouds will thicken up and while this does not show it, there is the chance at a passing flurry or snow shower. No accumulations are expected at this time. It will be a chilly afternoon with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30. Winds will be gusty from the northwest up to 30 mph which will make it feel a bit cooler.

Although we will still be cloudy and rather breezy for Wednesday I do think we see temperatures slightly warmer. We may even see a break or two of sunshine during the first half of the day.

Still a bit breezy for Thursday, but skies will also turn a bit brighter. Mild and quiet to end the week with temperatures in the low 40s for Friday with more sunshine and not a whole lot of wind. We keep an eye on Saturday for rain and snow. Don’t forget to set those clocks forward 1 hour Saturday night! Cloudy with flurries possible for Sunday with a flurry or two possible by next Monday. Have a great night! -Rob