Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Record breaking warmth today with plenty of sunshine and at times gusty winds. Temperatures soared into the 50s to mid and even some upper 60s! Temperatures will be slow to fall tonight as a slow moving cold front heads our way with perhaps a shower or rumble of thunder early this evening.

We will be trading the warmth on Monday for cooler, but still above normal temperatures, but we will also be dealing with showers and periods of rain as an area of low pressure tracks up along the cold front which will stall just south of Albany into Monday morning.

The day looks to start off dry with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine. Rain showers will be moving in from the south and west quickly by mid morning and lasting through the evening hours. There may be a period of a wintry mix or even some freezing drizzle north of Albany where the temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

As a warm front lifts north everyone will then rise above freezing and any wintry precipitation will changeover to plain rain by the afternoon.





Rain and showers may let up a little bit later afternoon into early evening ahead of a cold front. This would allow our temperatures to rise a bit into the upper 40s for highs. As the cold front moves through there is the chance we will hear a few rumbles of thunder and another round of showers will be likely into the early evening.

Winds will turn gusty Monday night into Tuesday morning, likely gusting close to 40 mph+ from the west northwest bringing in cooler temperatures. However, even with cooler temperatures we will end up close to average Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s with some sunshine. The winds will remain a bit breezy through the afternoon.





Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature partly to at times mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s. Our next system arrives late on Friday with rain showers Friday night. Cooler air for the weekend with rain or a mix on Saturday, currently the global models are all showing different solutions as to what to expect Saturday so expect changes to the forecast in the days to come. They all agree though that a shot of colder air is likely for Sunday with highs only in the 20s to near 30. Have a great week and stay dry Monday! -Rob