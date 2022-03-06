Don’t let the showery start deter you – steady, light rain in the morning will ultimately pass us by midday. Clearing in the afternoon will lead to a pleasant weather period period

With the sun and winds out of the southwest, temperatures will soar into the mid 60’s! It will also be quite windy at times, with gusts of 30-40 miles per hour in the Capital District. To the northwest, winds could be slightly stronger. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Hamilton, Herkimer, Warren, and Fulton Counties.

Unfortunately, it’s a rather brief winds of sunshine and a taste of spring. Another, quick hitting round of rain (and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder!) will pass through as the sun is going down.

Tonight, temperatures stay rather mild for this time of year – in the mid to upper 30’s. That means another round of precipitation approaching on Monday morning will bring rain to most. Only in the Adirondacks will there be a chance to see some snow or mixed precipitation, but even there rain will take over by the afternoon.

We get a well deserved break from the active weather mid-week, with dry conditions and seasonably mild temps on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Some showers are possible Friday, with perhaps some rain/snow mix on Saturday as temperatures fall back to the neighborhood of freezing in the morning.