3/6/2020 PM Update: Beautiful weekend ahead!

Get excited! The weekend is shaping up to be a stunning one, with a ton of sun and mild temperatures.

It was a bit of a cooler to close out the work week, with Friday high temperatures peaking in the upper 40’s around the Capital District. Even though it was colder than the days leading up to it, 48 is technically mild for early March – average highs are 40 on the dot.

Some of us could see a few passing showers as we go into Friday evening. Winds out of the northeast are bringing the active weather. As they flow up the slopes of the Greens, Berkshires, and Catskills, they’re producing light rain or snow. Meanwhile, valley areas are staying dry for the most part. In any event, snow accumulations should be minimal even in the high elevations.

A much stronger system is set up over the ocean, bringing heavier rain to the coast and gusty winds to Cape Cod.

Thankfully, all that action will stay out to sea. We’ll be clearing out throughout the evening, and that will usher in another chilly day. Overnight lows will dip into the 20’s for most, with teens possible in parts of the Adirondacks and North Country.

A look at the national satellite and radar shows an area of clear, and much milder weather over the central portion of the country… It’s coming our way!

Both Saturday and Sunday look exceptionally clear, but with varying degrees of warmth.

Saturday in particular will start off on the cool side, with occasional wind gusts making it feel even colder. Then, we’ll break into the low 40’s for afternoon highs in Albany and surrounding towns.

The Adirondacks, however, will remain frosty with highs only in the 30’s.

If the cooler temps aren’t quite your thing, you’re going to love Sunday! After another cool start (20’s and teens up north), we’ll warm rapidly and end up in the upper 50’s in Albany. Some parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley could wind up at 60!

Monday looks ever warmer, with highs in the low 60’s for most. There will, however, be a bit more in the way of cloud cover. Then, Tuesday will feature highs in the 50’s mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon/evening showers.

Most of Wednesday looks quiet and cloudy, though a few showers could sneak in by the late evening hours. With temps dropping into the 30’s in Albany, some of this may fall as light wintry mix.