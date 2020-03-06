Interactive Radar

3/6/2020: Early Sunshine, Clouding Up…Passing Shower, Mix Tonight

Today is looking better & better! Heads up-you’ll need to defrost the windshields with a frosty start for many…Sunshine will be mostly plentiful this morning before clouding up through the afternoon/evening.

Passing rain, snow showers (mix) are mainly west, south & northwest of the Capital District but I wouldn’t rule out a few passing showers this evening?

This weekend is looking beautiful! Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night before you head to bed. Milder by Sunday and warm on Monday…

Showers look to return Tuesday afternoon/evening with some showers and perhaps mixing Wednesday night…

