Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

After a frigid cold start this morning temperatures will start to rebound with some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels this afternoon with highs likely in the 30s and low 40s. We do remain dry to start the weekend, but rain showers will be likely as we head into Sunday morning.

A warm front in the Ohio Valley will slowly drift northward this afternoon. This will allow for an increase in cloud cover through the day with filtered sunshine expected. However, we are not expecting any precipitation from these clouds for today.

High pressure off the coast and the warm front north overnight will allow for winds to pick up a bit, occasionally gusting to 20 mph overnight. That along with plenty of clouds will keep our temperatures in the low to mid 30s into Sunday morning. This will allow for a highs launching pad for Sunday afternoon with near record warmth likely.





There will be a band of showers that work through Sunday morning into early afternoon. However, once these pass I think we get into some sunshine and with winds turning gusty out of the south southwest, expect temperatures to soar into the 50s and potentially the low to mid 60s!

Morning showers will give way to partly sunny skies with gusty winds developing. This will boost the temperatures to well above seasonable levels through Sunday afternoon.





A cold front will be pushing in from the west by late Sunday afternoon and evening. This will be accompanied by a line of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Not expecting anything severe, but any storm could be capable of a quick downpour and gusty winds.

Behind the front we will turn more seasonable for Monday with highs likely in the mid 40s. Another area of low pressure will develop along the cold front, this will bring rain and rain showers for Monday afternoon and as colder air begins to work in could mix with some snow by Monday evening, especially in the higher terrain. We do remain relatively quiet and seasonable through the rest of the week with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40s. Have a great day! -Rob