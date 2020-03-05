3/5/2020: Breezy AM, Sunny & Great Thursday

We’re still getting a breeze with gusts near 20 mph this morning before those winds calm through tonight. Early clouds will continue to melt away as sunshine dominates today with a mostly sunny afternoon…it may be hard to find a cloud in the sky later today!

Increasing clouds late tonight will rule for Friday and tomorrow is looking messy-especially for higher terrain.

Snow showers, rain & some mixing can be expected tomorrow afternoon-evening. It can bring a couple inches to some high spots in the Adirondacks & Catskills with MAYBE a coating for some in the Capital District late tomorrow evening? Overall not a big talker expect in higher terrain but it’ll still be a gloomy, unsettled day.

Saturday is a complete 180 with nothing but sunshine and highs reaching the low 40s.

Sunshine is plentiful Sunday as well with quite the warm-up! Mid 50s on Sunday will warm to low 60s on Monday! It’s looking soggy by Tuesday & Wednesday but overall staying above average for days & nights through at least the midweek.