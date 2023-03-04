Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Steady snow ended this afternoon as our storm system pulled away leaving behind a swath of generally 3-12″, dependent upon location, with locally higher amounts north. Light drizzle and snow showers continue into this evening, but should come to an end later tonight before some drier air begins to move in.

Unfortunately after few clear breaks late tonight and into early Sunday we will be clouding up rather quickly once again with the arrival of a very weak disturbance moving in from the Great Lakes. This will bring more clouds and perhaps a few flurries or even some light drizzle for some as temperatures warm into the upper 30s to near 40.

Monday, high pressure will pay us a brief visit, so we do expect partly sunny skies for many with seasonable temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s again. We are watching some energy move onshore on the Pacific Northwest. This may clip us late Monday night into the first part of Tuesday with some light snow showers or flurries. It is not looking like a big storm, but could provide a brief period of slick travel into Tuesday morning, so will monitor.

Futurecast shows the clouds sticking around through the afternoon on Sunday. Although not very big on the idea of a rain or snow shower, I think with how saturated the atmosphere will be, it will be possible for a few scattered showers. We may even see a few breaks of sunshine, especially late in the day. Temperatures should be seasonably mild.

Monday, as high pressure builds in, expect a wedge of slightly drier air to move in. This will likely set us up for a rather chilly start to Monday, with many in the teens and low 20s, but with better breaks of sunshine I think temperatures warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday evening and overnight an area of low pressure will be approaching from the Great Lakes. Again, some guidance keeps this area of snow showers to our south, while others just clip areas south of the Mohawk Valley into Tuesday morning. Right now we will keep an eye on it, although it looks to remain rather light with minor accumulations expected into Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday we turn cloudy and cooler again, may become a bit breezy as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Drying out with increasingly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with temperatures near seasonable levels in the lower 40s before more clouds move in with perhaps a wintry mix by Saturday night. Have a great night! -Rob