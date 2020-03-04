3/4/2020: Windy Wednesday, Rain/Snow Shower

How about those gusts last night as the cold front was passing through?!

Today will be another windy day with gusts near 30-40+ mph and even as the strongest gusts diminish tonight-it’s still expected to be breezy through Friday…

Some sunshine can be here through the day but a passing rain, snow shower can still be expected this afternoon/evening before drying late tonight.

We’re cooling through the start of the weekend. Sunshine both days this weekend will be great and while Saturday will be chilly, it’s a quick warm-up to the mid 50s on Sunday with low 60s Monday!

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you head to bed Saturday night…