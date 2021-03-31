3/31/2021: Colder temps, rain, & snow on the way!

This morning will be mild, with a decent amount of sunshine before lunchtime. Enjoy it while it lasts, because wintry weather is on the way!

A cold front is just now pushing into western New York, bringing rain to places like Buffalo. Cold air will be rushing in behind the front throughout the course of the day. The key to the forecast is how quickly that cold moves in, and how much of the rain will turn to snow by tomorrow morning.

Futurecast projects that we in the Capital District will begin to see rain by the late afternoon/early evening. At this point, temperatures will be in the mid 50’s.

Temperatures will fall rapidly after midnight. By 4 AM, rain will have changed over to heavy, wet snow in Central New York and into the Adirondacks.

After sunrise on Thursday, the Capital District and Western New England will turn just could enough to support a few hours of wet, slushy snow.

Albany and surrounding towns will miss out on the higher totals, but will likely wind up with some slush on the ground. Expect 1-2″ in the Taconics, northern Berkshires, Mohawk Walley west of Schenectady, Heldebergs, and foothills of the Catskills. The Catskills themselves, along with the southern Adirondacks and high spots in the Green Mountains will wind up with 2-3.” Some in the Adirondacks will see 5-10″ to ring in the month of April!

Temperatures won’t get out of the 30’s all day on Thursday. Friday will feature a cold start – in the 20’s! The rest of the day looks breezy and dry for most, but high spots north and west of Albany could see leftover snow showers.

Temperatures will rebound a bit for the weekend, with both days featuring highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Saturday looks dry, but Easter Sunday could start off with rain showers in the morning. High spots could be cold enough to support snow. Springtime weather is back for Monday and Tuesday, with highs approaching 60 by the end of the 7-Day. Enjoy!

-Matt