3/31/2020: Rain/snow moves out, staying cool and cloudy

Are you just about done with the wet weather? Good news! Showers will be pushing out of the area later this morning.

For now, the valleys are dealing with a very cold rain, and the hills and mountains around town are seeing snow.

With temperatures in the upper 30’s in the Albany area as of 5 AM, there’s a chance we could continue to cool just enough to see a few snow flakes reaching the ground before sunrise. Accumulation, however, is not expected in the Capital District.

The southern Green Mountains and the Berkshires could see enough snow stick to lead to slick spots on the roads. Drive slow if you must travel and be safe!

By late morning, the wet weather will have ended. The rest of the day looks cool and cloudy, but at least it’s dry again!

Temperatures will be slow to rise over the course of the day, with overcast skies and winds out of the north keeping us in the 40’s for most of the day.

Temps will only reach the low 40’s in the Adirondacks, upper 40’s are expected in the Capital District, and highs will be near 50 in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Overnight, the Capital District will drop back below freezing. Lows will be right around 20, with mid 20’s in the hilltowns and mountains.

Tomorrow, we’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures that are a tad bit warmer, with highs peaking around 50 in Albany.

Thursday, temperatures will range from the 30’s in the mornings to, again, low 50’s in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and an outside chance for a shower.

The weekend starts out alright, with breaks of sun and highs in the mid 50’s on Saturday. Rain returns on Sunday, but temperatures will be even warmer… approaching 60!