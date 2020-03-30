3/30/2020: Rain continues Monday, snow for hills & mountains tonight

It’s been nothing but rainy these past few days, and Monday will only continue that trend!

While the system that brought heavy rain and even some storms late Sunday has pushed out of the area, an upper level low trailing behind will bring another round of showers later this morning.

By the afternoon, a few bands of steady showers will have begun to sweep across the area. Thankfully, we don’t anticipate storms as potent as those last night.

The cloud cover and wet weather will prevent us from warming too much this afternoon. We’ll struggle to hit 50 in Albany, with low 40’s for the Adirondacks and the North Country.

This evening, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s in the Capital District, with leftover light rain showers crossing the region.

In the hills and mountains surrounding the Capital District, however, temperatures will fall to right around freezing. Wintry mix or even some wet snow could fall across the Greens, Berkshires, Adirondacks, and Catskills. While we don’t expect much accumulation outside of the high spots, be on the lookout for slick spots if you must travel early Tuesday.

After the showers move out in the morning, most of the rest of the day looks cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 40’s. A few breaks of sun are possible late in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks cool, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40’s. Thursday will see temperatures rise back into the 50’s. Friday could bring a stray shower or two to the region, but most are dry and cloudy with highs in the mid 50’s.

Showers will again be possible during the second half of the day Saturday, before clearing out for Sunday. Both days will be mild, with temps ranging from around 40 in the mornings to 50’s in the afternoon.