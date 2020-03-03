3/3/2020: Another Mild Day, Showers By 3-5 PM

Monday was quite mild with temperatures that quickly warmed into the upper 50s yesterday! Today we’ll do it again with a high of 57 degrees and and aside from some peeks of sunshine this morning-clouds will otherwise win and rain showers move in by 3-5 PM.

We’ll track the rain moving in from the SW and while it won’t bring the devastating storms as many parts of Tennessee and Kentucky have seen-we’ll still get some stronger winds tonight through Wednesday with winds gusting 30-40+ mph?

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun & clouds for many but we can’t rule out a few snow showers to the NW in the Adirondacks and out west for the Mohawk Valley?

We’ll all dry by Thursday with lots of sun but you’ll notice day highs falling a few degrees through the week…

We’ll trend cooler for the start of the weekend but look at the rebound! Sun & 50s are back by Sunday & Monday!