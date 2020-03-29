3/29/2020: Rainy weather continues, rumbles of thunder possible

Keep the umbrella close! Rain continues today and into Monday.

At the very least, temperatures are well above freezing. At the coldest, overnight lows were in the mid to upper 30’s for the Adirondacks. Most only bottomed out in the low 40’s.

Clouds and rain ahead of this major weather system prevented us from getting too cool. While this storm has the potential to bring severe weather to the Mid-Atlantic, the News10 area should just see periods of steady rain with an outside chance for a few rumbles of thunder.

Around lunchtime, most will be seeing light rain, with a few spots remaining dry and cloudy.

By this afternoon and into the evening, a few pockets of heavier rain could be accompanied by lightning,

Despite the dreary weather, temperatures should still hit 50 in Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley. In the hills and mountains, highs will peak in the mid to upper 40’s.

Scattered showers linger overnight, keeping us mild again. Monday morning temperatures will only fall as cool as 40 degrees.

While on and off showers are possible Monday, it won’t be quite as much of a washout as Sunday. Expect cool and cloudy conditions, with highs again near 50.

Tuesday looks a tad bit cooler, with temperatures peaking in the 40’s and breaks of sunshine. Most will stay dry, but cloudy on Wednesday. Showers will stay for the most part to the south of our area.

Thursday looks lovely with highs in the low 50’s and breaks of sun. Rain returns later on Friday and into the weekend.