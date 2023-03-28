Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonable day across the Capital Region this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers. Skies will go clear overnight and winds should go calm allowing for a chilly night with lows in the teens and 20s.

Weak front to our west will continue to fall apart and mild air will once again flow into the Capital Region for Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Skies will turn partly sunny through the afternoon ahead of a rather potent cold front set to move through Wednesday evening.

Very strong cold front will be moving through Wednesday evening as some very chilly air moves in behind it for Wednesday night and into Thursday. This front will be accompanied by a gusty wind, few rain showers, maybe a rumble or two of thunder and also snow squalls. This could lead to difficult driving between 8pm-11pm from west to east as this line moves through.

Wednesday overall is looking rather nice. Partly sunny skies with temperatures on the seasonable side with many reaching the low to mid 50s. Low to mid 40s will be likely for the Adirondacks. Few more clouds will be around through late afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front.

This very strong cold front will be moving through between 8pm-11pm on Wednesday, initially a quick burst of rain will be likely, perhaps with some thunder. Then, as colder air works in rather quickly that will change the rain over to snow. We could be seeing a few snow squalls which could quickly reduce visibilities and make travel very difficult, need to keep that in mind for Wednesday evening. Accumulations will remain on the light side with up to an inch at most, with many only seeing a coating or a half an inch.

Thursday, high pressure moves in, skies will turn partly sunny but it will be a bit breezy and temperatures will hold in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A warm front heads our way for Friday, this will bring us more clouds than sun, and will also increase our chances for rain showers for Friday afternoon and evening. More showers and perhaps some thunder on Saturday as temperatures surge into the mid to upper 60s, with any amount of sunshine we could be flirting with 70 degrees! Cooler Sunday behind a cold front with wind and temperatures in the 40s, back into the upper 50s with clouds for early next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob