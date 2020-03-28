3/28/2020: Rain moves in, setting up a gloomy weekend

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Thursday and Friday! Today is off to a cool start, and the rest of the weekend doesn’t look quite as nice…

Low temperatures dropped to around 30 in the Capital District, with 20’s in the hills and mountains.

While we’ll start the day with partly sunny skies, cloud cover will quickly increase as showers approach from the west.

Light rain will have spread through much of the area by the early afternoon. Saratoga County and the North Country may see the wet weather hold off until later in the afternoon.

As a result, those areas may actually see high temperatures peak a few degrees warmer than Albany. Most everybody will peak in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Overnight, we’ll keep the clouds around and experience on and off showers. That will prevent us from getting too cold, with lows only around 40’s by Sunday morning.

Sunday and Monday will continue the gloomy trend, with periods of steady rain, otherwise cloudy skies and highs near 50.

Tuesday looks like it could be the one fully dry day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 50’s and partly sunny skies. Wednesday (April 1st!) looks cloudy and dry for most, with only a slight chance for showers south of Albany.

Thursday and Friday both look cloudy with the chance for a few showers and highs in the 50’s.