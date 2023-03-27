Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Nice Seasonable day today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s as clouds thickened up this afternoon ahead of some rain moving in this evening and overnight. Snow will also be likely in the higher spots, mainly above 1000 feet where there will be minor accumulations expected into Tuesday morning.

Behind this small storm system we will see gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will likely remain a bit cooler than they were today. A more potent cold front is headed our way for Wednesday night that will be accompanied by a few showers, but we will expect a quick shot of cold air to arrive for Thursday behind that feature.

Futurecast shows the potential for a leftover rain or snow shower into early Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the activity will be pulling away by sunrise on Tuesday.

Skies will slowly become partly sunny, but temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side, but still not too bad with little wind expected.

High pressure moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, so expect a chilly night with many falling into the low to mid 20s. This will also bring a nice sunny start to the day for Wednesday.

High pressure will slowly move to the east ahead of the strong cold front. In between these two features winds will begin to come from the southwest which will allow our temperatures to spike into the low to mid 50s.

Quick shot of colder air expected with some sunshine for Thursday afternoon, highs may remain in the 30s for many with low 40s through the Hudson Valley.

We quickly warm back up into the 40s to near 50 with showers on Friday, into the low to mid 60s with showers on Saturday with the chance of a rumble of thunder. Cooler and breezy on Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, but we are back close to 60 by early next week! Have a great night, stay dry! -Cap & Rob