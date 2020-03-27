3/27/2020: Mild start, warm and sunny day ahead!

Temperatures struggled to drop below 50 in Albany this morning… the mild start will lead to an incredible day!

Cloud cover over the region prevented temperatures from falling too much… as a result, we’re readings that are 15-20 degrees warmer than the same time Thursday morning across the Northeast.

A weak front will push through the area this morning, clearing the skies over the Capital Region as the sun rises.

With an already warm start and plenty of sun, temps should have no trouble reaching the 60’s in Albany. Even in the hills and mountains, we’ll be comfortably within the 50’s.

Clear skies may get us warmer during the day, but will help us cool quickly overnight. Saturday morning we’re all back below freezing, with teens possible in the Adirondacks.

With the cooler start, we won’t get quite as warm during the day Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 50’s for the Capital District.

Cloud cover will increase late Saturday, setting up a rainy day on Sunday. The morning looks to feature heavier rain, with on and off showers lingering through the afternoon and into Monday.

We’ll get a break from the rain on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temps.

Wednesday and Thursday are the first two days of April! Both will feature cloudy skies and a chance for some showers.