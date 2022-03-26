Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cloudy, but seasonably cool afternoon to start the weekend today with highs making it into the upper 40s to near 50, but those showers moved in and cooled us off later in the day. Upper level low pressure will continue to spin over us for the day on Sunday. This will once again provide the chance at a few rain or even snow showers through the afternoon.

An arctic boundary will aid in the chance for rain or snow showers through Sunday afternoon and evening. This boundary will likely bring falling temperatures through the day on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, along with a gusty wind developing and continuing through Sunday night and into Monday as this very cold airmass, for late March standards, arrives to the northeast.

Temperatures behind this boundary this afternoon were in the teens and 20s, I believe that is what we will be dealing with come Monday afternoon in the Capital Region. Of course, this is not anything that we cannot handle, given we live in the northeast, however, this is significantly cooler than our normal high of 50 degrees, we will likely be running 20-30 degrees cooler than normal for Monday afternoon.

The boundary will begin to move through by Sunday late afternoon and into the evening, so don’t expect temperatures to do too much for Sunday afternoon.

In fact with the passage of the front, temperatures will likely hold steady or fall during the second half of the afternoon and into the early evening hours as the gusty wind begins to develop.





We cant rule out some minor snow accumulations from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Only a coating likely around the Capital Region, especially in the Hudson Valley, with perhaps 1-2″ on either side of the valley as you go up in elevation. Higher amounts of 2-4″ will be possible especially along the spine of the Green Mountains in southern Vermont as there will likely be some upslope snow developing.

Frigid air spills into the Capital Region Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures plummet into the low to mid teens with some single digits in the outlying areas. Along with the frigid air, there will also be a biting breeze with wind gusts likely 30-35 mph Monday morning. This will bring very low wind chill temperatures for many, likely in the single digits in the Hudson Valley to well below zero elsewhere.





We will likely remain cloudy for Monday, remain on the breezy side and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s, some teens, especially in the Adirondacks is very likely.





We do slowly begin to rebound on Tuesday with temperatures back into the upper 30s with some sunshine, but do expect a breeze to continue. Wednesday we turn mostly cloudy once again, temperatures likely holding in the low to mid 40s and then we will have to watch as there may be a period of time in the evening and overnight that a wintry mix may try to develop. Turning very mild and breezy with late day showers on Thursday with highs reaching the low to mid 50s! Behind that warm-up things start to cool back down by the end of the week and into the weekend with a passage of a cold front, temperatures likely in the upper 40s to near 50 for Friday and look to stay in the mid 40s with cloudy skies for the start of next weekend. Have a great rest of your weekend! -Rob