The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Get ready for a bit of rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder! The morning today will be cool and cloudy before showers develop around midday. A few rumbles of thunder could also materialize during the mid to late afternoon. Be ready to duck under cover if you’re headed out to Chowderfest in Saratoga!

Today’s activity is associated with a system moving on in from the west. During the day, it will consist mostly of cold rain, though a bit of graupel could develop as well.

As this is cooling off in the late afternoon or early evening, though, snow could mix in over the higher terrain of the Berkshires, Greens, and Taconics. Don’t expect much accumulation… just don’t be surprised to see the flakes fly!

More snow showers could materialize throughout the day on Sunday. They are most likely over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks and Western New England.

Accumulations could be slightly higher from this round of snow, with many picking up a coating to an inch. But to get any more than that, you’ll need to head to the highs spots in Southern Vermont or northern portions of Herkimer and Hamilton counties.

Cold weather returns as well, with highs on Sunday only in the 30s and breezy conditions. Monday looks brutal (by late-March standards, at least), with morning lows in the teens, afternoon highs in the 20s, and gusts to around 30 miles per hour. Bundle up!

Tuesday will start off just as cold, but sunshine will help us get into the upper 30s by the afternoon. There will also be less wind! Temps will be milder for the second half of the workweek, with more clouds and chances for precipitation.