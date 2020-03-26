3/26/2020: A couple showers, otherwise great weather ahead!

Aside from a few, brief chances for light rain, the next few days will feature lovely, late-March weather.

This morning, we’re between two systems. The large storm churning off the East Coast is the same one that brought severe weather to the South earlier in the week, and brought us cloudy skies yesterday.

In the wake of that system, we’ll experience sunshine for most of the morning and early afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50’s in Albany.

Upper 50’s and a few 60+ readings aren’t out of the question for the Mid-Hudson Valley!

The cold front pushing in from the Great Lakes and southern Canada will approach this evening. It may have enough strength to bring light rain to the Mohawk River Valley and the Adirondacks late this afternoon, but will likely fizzle out before reaching the Capital District.

It will, however, bring cloudy skies to all overnight. That will actually keep us warmer that past nights, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Friday morning, another round of showers will impact areas south of Albany. Don’t expect more than light rain. The rest of the area will experience a mild and cloudy start.

Those showers and clouds will be moving out by late morning, and the afternoon is actually shaping up to by warmer and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Most of Saturday looks great as well , with mid 50’s and sunshine. Clouds will build in late Saturday ahead of a system that brings us rain on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday looks nice and cool, with breaks of sun and temps ranging from the 30’s to the 50’s. Wednesday will feature similar weather… it’s also the first day of April!