3/25/2020: Cool & quiet for Wednesday, rain chances ahead..

Good morning! Aside from some isolated fog and a few stray showers, Wednesday’s looking quiet in terms of weather.

High pressure over the Northeast will keep a big East Coast storm system to our south. A few in the Mid-Hudson Valley could see a few showers, but most stay dry.

There is a chance for low visibility in the morning north of Albany, where melting snow has moistened the lower levels of the atmosphere. Any fog should by gone by late morning.

The rest of the day looks partly to mostly cloudy, with the possibility for a few showers south of Albany, in places like Greene, Columbia, and Ulster Counties.

Highs will hit the mid 40’s in the core of the Capital District, with upper 30’s to near 40 in the hills and mountains.

Thursday will start off on the cold side, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20’s in Albany.

Much of Thursday looks nice and seasonable for this time of year! Highs will peak in the low 50’s with partly sunny skies.

If you’re west of Albany, in places like the Mohawk River valley or southern Adirondacks, you’ll see more clouds building in throughout the afternoon. A round of showers will move in by the early evening hours, but will begin to fizzle before making it to the Capital District.

Friday morning could be interesting, with another shot of moisture bringing showers to the Capital District. The Catskills and portions of Southern Vermont may be just cold enough to see a bit of wintry mix.

Saturday looks like a great way to start the weekend with highs in the upper 50’s and partly cloudy skies. Late on Saturday night, wet weather will move in and take us through the next two days. Sunday and Monday will be chilly and rainy… grab the jacket and umbrella!

Cooler and dry weather returns with next Tuesday, with lows around freezing and highs in the 40’s.