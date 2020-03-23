3/23/20: Winter makes a return to the Capital Region

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday! The sunshine from the weekend is gone today, winter is making a return to the Capital Region this afternoon with a mix of rain and snow initially in the Valley locations, with accumulating snow in the higher spots. Winter weather advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for many this afternoon.

Starting out this morning, high pressure is to our northeast and this is what helped keep us relatively “mild” overnight with temperatures mainly in the 30’s.

A few snow showers possible this morning, however, the main event is still in the south, this will move northeast this morning and afternoon with increasing chances for snow developing by this afternoon and continuing into the evening and early overnight hours.

Futurecast shows the potential for a few snow showers or flurries this morning, but the air is relatively dry so it will take a while for this precipitation to reach the ground.

This snow and even some rain in the valleys will fill in during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

As the storm system to our south quickly strengthens, snow intensity will increase for everyone this evening, this includes the valleys… I expect a quick changeover from a mix to just plain snow with several inches on the ground for everyone by late tonight.

The worst part of the storm, that being with the heaviest snow expected looks to be between 6pm and 9pm tonight. Beyond this time the snow will begin to slowly taper and come to an end after midnight tonight.

When all is said and done, it appears many will have picked up several inches on the ground. The highest totals will be confined to the Catskills, southern Adirondacks, Berkshires, southern Vermont and the Taconics where those locations could pick up 5-8″ of snow with scattered amounts of 8″ or more.

Partly sunny skies returns for Tuesday with highs back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. However, we are watching another storm system to move in on Wednesday with another round of rain, with snow mainly in the higher elevations.

Active weather continues this week and into the weekend, however, after Wednesday it looks like we will see a warming trend with temperatures in the 40’s to low 50’s. Have a great day! -Rob